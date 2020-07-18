Swarm City (SWT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,138.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Swarm City has a market cap of $281,190.55 and $4,138.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.04901422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

