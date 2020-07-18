Swarm (SWM) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. Swarm has a market cap of $2.30 million and $380.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01883727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00186891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

