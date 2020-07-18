TaaS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $871.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003529 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 44% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $871.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.04972790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031793 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

