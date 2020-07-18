Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

