Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $102.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Tenable reported sales of $85.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $426.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $432.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $510.67 million, with estimates ranging from $498.90 million to $544.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 1,007,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.87. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,191,050 shares of company stock valued at $35,215,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after acquiring an additional 523,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

