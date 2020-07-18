Terra (LUNA) Price Up 28.7% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. Terra has a total market cap of $103.48 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01885909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 996,818,906 coins and its circulating supply is 385,167,890 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

