Terracoin (TRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $196.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,169.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.02459040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00622245 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000636 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

