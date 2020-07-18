Tezos 24 Hour Volume Hits $178.54 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $178.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00033097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 736,752,890 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

Tezos Coin Trading

