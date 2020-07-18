Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $25,615.18 and $6,895.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,146.06 or 0.99905648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00119363 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006213 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars.

