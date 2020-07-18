Thore Cash Trading 5% Lower This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $45,450.37 and approximately $41,438.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00463179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.