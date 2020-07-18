Ties.DB (TIE) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $373,680.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.