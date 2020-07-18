TokenClub Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $2.63 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.04972790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031793 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,508,127 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx, FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

