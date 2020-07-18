TOP (TOP) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. TOP has a market cap of $10.68 million and $173,728.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.01887386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

