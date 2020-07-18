TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of TRTX opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.