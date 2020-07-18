Traceability Chain Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $789,779.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

