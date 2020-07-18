TrueDeck One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,510.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $183,402.82 and approximately $20,510.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.01887393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.