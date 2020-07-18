Truegame (TGAME) Reaches Market Cap of $96,737.65

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $96,737.65 and $3,330.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

