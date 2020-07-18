TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Kuna. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $140.43 million and $58.88 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,678,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Bittrex, Koinex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Binance, WazirX, Zebpay, Kuna, Upbit, HBUS, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

