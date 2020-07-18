Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 245,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,034. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,891,095 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

