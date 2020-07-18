UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSFY. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

