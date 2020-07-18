UGAS Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $4.61 million and $994,949.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

