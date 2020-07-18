UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $25.83 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $413.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.