Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.66 ($54.67).

UNIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.40 ($61.12) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($58.75).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

