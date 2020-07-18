UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.26. 1,136,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.