UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $350.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.26. 1,136,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

