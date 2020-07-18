Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Hits $5.55 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $5,620.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01886149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00087542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.