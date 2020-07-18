UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.17 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00012771 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $15.17 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00464096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000440 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

