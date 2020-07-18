USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Crex24, Poloniex and Korbit. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $240.82 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.02562151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00065853 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,104,648,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,026,898 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinsuper, OKEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Korbit and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

