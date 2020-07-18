Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.84 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $159,609.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.04961055 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031928 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

