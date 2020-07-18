Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 139,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,567,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

