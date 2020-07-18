Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,498,487 shares of company stock valued at $289,795,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,626,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,615,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

