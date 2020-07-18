Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.25.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.70. The stock had a trading volume of 795,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,582. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.55. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after buying an additional 568,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,030.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,327,000 after buying an additional 386,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

