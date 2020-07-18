VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $62,224.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.