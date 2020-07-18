VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Hits $13.47 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $117,139.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

