VIDY Tops One Day Volume of $514,859.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. VIDY has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $514,859.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

