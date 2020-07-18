VULCANO (VULC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 50.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $66,300.46 and approximately $142.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

