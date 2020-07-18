WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $42,810.88 and $98.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,093,751,966 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

