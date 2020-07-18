Wagerr Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1,577.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,849,783 coins and its circulating supply is 189,470,169 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

