Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Coinnest, Kucoin and DragonEX. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $32.34 million and approximately $25.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.02574315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,652,767 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinnest, Allbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DragonEX, COSS, Binance, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

