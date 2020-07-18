Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 956.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Watsco by 12,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 53.2% during the first quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 268,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after buying an additional 93,306 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.