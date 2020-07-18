Wolfe Research Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 936,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $63,304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

