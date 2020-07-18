XEL (XEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $455.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, XEL has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $343,866.78 and $455.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004721 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001000 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

