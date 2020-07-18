Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce $145.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.05 million and the lowest is $140.99 million. Ducommun reported sales of $180.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $645.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.82 million to $651.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $665.31 million, with estimates ranging from $653.40 million to $677.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 92.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 366,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Ducommun by 47.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 166,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 108,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

