Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $1,219,320.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,831 shares in the company, valued at $56,084,711.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 747,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,122,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,459 shares of company stock worth $44,411,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,530,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,965,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. 92,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.