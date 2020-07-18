Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.53. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

