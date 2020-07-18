Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.44 Million

Analysts expect that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $103.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $130.09 million. Azul posted sales of $667.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

AZUL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,571. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 28.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 206.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 71.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.