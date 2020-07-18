Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.73 Million

Analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce sales of $283.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.05 million. Express reported sales of $472.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.39. 1,253,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

