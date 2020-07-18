Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 954.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,023. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 164.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

