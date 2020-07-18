Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Retrophin also posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $298,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

RTRX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,493. The stock has a market cap of $892.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

