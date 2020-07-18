Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). Welbilt posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Welbilt by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Welbilt by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 1,894,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

